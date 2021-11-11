Bloom Ink, a new cosmetic tattoo shop in Troy, is a woman-owned business that offers eyebrow microblading and a service you may not be familiar with, but it’s one that can have a tremendous impact on breast cancer survivors.

“I just think everyone should be able to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin,” said Bloom Ink studio owner Haley Sunkes.

Building confidence is what Sunkes built her business on, after getting microblading performed on herself years ago.

“The market was super unsaturated and having gotten the service on myself, I realize how life-changing it can be and how many people can benefit,” said Sunkes.

She has been a cosmetic tattoo artist for two years. In March, she opened Bloom Ink Studios in downtown Troy.

But the journey wasn’t easy. A fire broke out in a neighboring building just after Sunkes opened. Her bright and beautiful studio was destroyed.

“As far as my equipment went, everything was smoky and had to go,” said Sunkes.

It took three months of construction, but in July, Bloom Ink returned. Now, Sunkes is in pursuit of empowering as many people as possible. As a trained paramedical tattoo artist, she’s hoping to bring in clients in need of scar camouflage and areola restoration for breast cancer survivors.

It’s the kind of tattoo you might not think about, but for women who have undergone a mastectomy, it can be deeply healing.

“For women who had cancer, this is definitely the last step after surviving something like that. It just makes them feel whole again,” said Sunkes.

It’s the type of work that requires a lot of time and patience, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. To check out her work, or book an appointment, visit the website.