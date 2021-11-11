KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Foreign travelers have been flocking to Central Florida since America’s COVID-19 pandemic travel ban for most international residents ended Monday.

Kissimmee-based Horizon Vacation Homes has seen a surge in inquiries since the end of the ban was first announced, according to owner and Chief Executive Officer Yann Guyonic.

“Overseas, people are coming back and just don’t want to wait any longer,” he explained.

International travelers accounted for about 80% of his renters pre-pandemic. Then when the ban hit, domestic travelers and remote workers helped fill the gap, but not all the way.

“It’s not the same as some people who come here for one month or two months,” Guyonic explained. “So we really love having [international travelers] back.”

Bookings at his business are back to pre-pandemic numbers for this time of year, he said.

International travelers account for 35% of guests in January and February, Guyonic said. He expects that number to rise to close to 70% by the end of the month. Those months are typically slower for rentals, but not this time around.

He estimates record-breaking rental numbers for this summer.

“We expect July and August to be like the best year ever for us in rental,” Guyonic said.

The pandemic taught him his business could survive without international guests, he said. If rentals balance out to about 50% international, half domestic travelers, he said he will be happy.