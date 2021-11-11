PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Many people across the nation are seeing their bill skyrocket at the grocery store checkout.

What You Need To Know Shoppers say they are seeing prices increase at the grocery store



The owner of Perrine's Fresh Food Market says they've had to raise prices because of inflation, supply chain issues



Cindy Richardson, a shopper, says she hopes prices go down soon but doesn't expect them to

​In Port Orange, Cindy and Jim Richardson choose to shop at Perrine’s Fresh Food Market, saying they have the best quality for the lowest price in the area.

On Thursday, they shopped for steaks to feed their grandchildren. At $7.99 each, they were more expensive than usual, but not excessively so.

“I’ve seen higher actually, this is good,” Cindy Richardson said.

It’s something she and her husband have noticed more often on their grocery runs.

They’ve been on a fixed income ever since retiring four years ago, and say it’s becoming harder to fill up their grocery carts. It is causing them to cut back elsewhere.

“We are really not doing anything else, we are not traveling," Richardson said. "I have a Volkswagon so we hardly have any gas, we are not able to go to church so we are not buying clothes, just grocers and we are not going to do much for the holidays."

The cost increases are just as frustrating for Trey Renfroe, one of the owners of Perrine’s. He said in 20 years, they’ve never faced inflation and supply chain issues as bad as this.

“These 32-ounce cups that we put cut fruit in, cut watermelon in, they have nearly tripled in price,” he said. “The transportation to get the watermelon here has went up, the packaging has went up. The labor to pick and pack and ship that watermelon has gone up, so that is a really good example of why prices are going up.”

He said that it’s been hard as customers usually take their complaints to him and other staff members when the issue is out of their hands.

Renfroe said its hurting his business because while he’s having to charge more, he’s actually making less on some of his best-selling items like filet mignon.

“They were $5.99 every day price, today they are $7.99 every day price, but we are making less margin and selling less unit because of it,” he said.

Over at the checkout line, Richardson says this haul would usually cost about $90. This time, however, she estimated it would be a little over $100, but with every item the total grew.

“With the meat I bought I bet I will be over what I expected,” Richardson said.

The total came out to $124, about $30 more than what they are used to spending.

While Richardson hopes to see prices drop down soon, she is not holding her breath.

“I am realistic that I don’t think they are going to,” she said.

Renfroe said the price increases have actually hurt the business so much that they are keeping them from expanding and opening a new store in Edgewater. While they already have a lease on a space, they just can’t afford to move in right now and staff a new location.