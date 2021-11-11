CLEMMONS, N.C. — Experts say shoppers will need to be flexible and patient this holiday season, as the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact the supply chain of consumer goods.

It's also an issue for small businesses, who rely on certain products for their inventory. Jenny Smith is the owner of The Thrifty Gifter in Clemmons. She sells handmade jewelry and custom burlap prints online and at pop-up shops around the Triad. She said lately she has been encouraging her customers to shop early this year because she's having trouble finding basic supplies, such as envelopes.

“In the climate of what’s going on now it’s a little more difficult, so now we’re buying in bulk, so now we’re ordering three or four of these bubble mailing packages at a time, so sets of 25 so they don’t run out, because it’s getting harder and harder to have those things available," Smith said.

Smith told said the best way to shop this holiday season is at small and local businesses. The Thrifty Gifter has two pop-up shops this month. You can find her on Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1204A Reynolda Rd. in Winston-Salem and on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 486 N. Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem.