LEXINGTON, N.C. — Elizabeth Parker has been a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Lexington for five years. Lately, she has been knocking on more doors than she can count due to the lack of employees.

When asked how many housekeepers currently work with her, Parker said, “We have five, but we have been down to two at one time and that wasn't fun because you come in and might have 15 rooms to do so it really wasn't a lot of fun. Those were some really long days.”

Those long days not only affect the employees, but the guests as well.

“Sometimes the front desk has to tell them to come back because people that are already in rooms take longer to check out, so then that delays us on cleaning the rooms, and it's really bad if we only have two housekeepers,” Parker said.

Through Parker's faith, she knows that she will get through any obstacle that comes her way.

“We usually make it somehow. God is always on our side,” Parker said.

Even when it feels like those obstacles are never-ending.

“With the supply shortage it is hard some days because we don't have the duvet covers for all the rooms,” she said.

With the little help Parker has these days, it is nearly impossible for a moment to rest.

“When you have ones that quit and want to come back, that makes it harder on the ones that stay every day,” Parker said.

After having cleaned 12 rooms for the day, the end is almost in sight for Parker.

“I’m tired, but I have a good bossman so I don't mind. He’s the kind of person that if you help him, if you need him, he’s always right there for you,” she said.

The plans she has after she clocks out can be summed up easily.

“Nothing," Parker said. "Eat and get ready for tomorrow. I have to come back tomorrow and do this again.”