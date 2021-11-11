WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Alisha Ramsey is all about glam. The 10-year Army veteran opened her brick-and-mortar boutique, Glam Soldier, in Apex last October.

“I was selling clothes from my backyard on Facebook because no one could shop, and when I sold out of those clothes, I was like, 'wait a minute, I need to design some clothes.' So then my glam soldier jackets began,” Ramsey said.

Originally, she starting off selling her vintage military jackets online and on Facebook Live. It quickly turned into her passion project.

Ramsey was an Army captain, spending time in Iraq and Germany. She says her time in the service helped her gain the grit to open a small business during a global pandemic.

“The success has been there, it is there, we are meeting our goals every month,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says the stairs up to her second-floor boutique on North Salem Street are the "25 steps to happiness."

Filled with vintage items from flags, medallions, belt buckles and sergeant hats, to glittery hats, dresses and t-shirts, the majority of the shop's items are handmade.

“Everything is for sale except for the big combat boot out front,” Ramsey said.

The inspiration behind Glam Soldier came from combining her purpose and passion, while also remembering the past and those who serve for our freedom.

“So that people could wear the heartbeat of America on their chest, a heartbeat in this jacket, that means something to me,” Ramsey said.

The vintage boho-inspired boutique is filled of relics from the past, including Ramsey’s own dress greens.

“I definitely can say that the Army changes your life, and it changes it for the better. It just reminds you what you have when you come back home,” Ramsey said.

The mother, expecting her second child, says she spent many holidays away from home.

“When people go, 'oh I have to take time off for the holidays,' I’m like man, I’m going to work a little bit but I can drive home, and that’s not something a lot of our soldiers can say. A lot of them are deployed,” Ramsey said.

She gives each customer a token to remind them of those who serve for our freedom.

“Every customer gets one of these gold soldiers. We tell them to say a prayer for somebody and put it somewhere special, because I believe all soldiers are made of gold,” Ramsey said.Ramsey’s business has since expanded. Ramsey opened a leather workshop where she and her business partner craft hand-stitched designer hats, key chains, purses, wallets and belts from vintage suitcases.

“It’s a labor of love,” Ramsey said.

Glam Soldier is hosting a holiday open house and veteran party Nov. 14. A portion of each sale will be donated to Advocates 4 Vets, a nonprofit in Cary that supports veterans.