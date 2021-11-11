One way our former service members are being thanked this Veterans Day is at the dentist’s office. It’s actually been happening in Syracuse for the last decade. Every Veterans Day, one doctor extends her services to thank the community.

Dr. Joan Laura wants to help out people like her father, who was a dentist and Korean War veteran. Her grandfather, brother and other family members have also served. To give back, she serves veterans each year with a free clinic. They can receive a cleaning, extraction or a filling. It's on a first-come first-serve basis.

"I’m very honored and privileged to be able to do this. These veterans have given so much, so much more than I am. I’m just doing dentistry. Dentistry is what I do all day long," said Dr. Laura, with Eastwood Dental.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dr. Laura is proud to have served more than 300 veterans. Her annual clinic has given away $55,000 in free dental work to date.