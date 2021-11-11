PORTLAND — Maine will use $10 million in federal money to help seafood dealers and processors upgrade infrastructure, the state’s governor said.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the project will start in early 2022 and will provide grants to the businesses to upgrade buildings, equipment and utilities. She said the grant program will help Maine’s seafood industry grow the supply of local seafood in state markets and beyond.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources is scheduled to start taking applications for the grants in the coming months. The effort is part of Mills’ plan to use federal American Rescue Plan money for projects in the state.

The grants will help seafood businesses in the state “continue to focus on ensuring a strong market for Maine’s fishermen and lobstermen both here in Maine and nationwide,” said Luke Holden, founder and chief executive officer of seafood company Luke’s Lobster.