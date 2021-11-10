TAMPA, Fla. — AdventHealth is partnering with a Seattle startup hoping to change the way doctors determine best courses of treatment for patients.

Truveta got its start during the COVID-19 Pandemic as a quick way for doctors to access best practices in treatment for patients.

As hospitals were flooded with patients facing different symptoms and health challenges, Truveta says doctors couldn't learn fast enough about courses of treatment like when to intubate, medications and other vital decisions for patient health.

Lisa Gurry with Truveta is now working with AdventHealth in Tampa and Orlando among others.

Truveta quickly developed a network of healthcare providers, including AdventHealth in Tampa and Orlando to partner with them, sharing de-identified patient data which is then parsed into a machine learning system.

The collected data is accessible to subscribing doctors who can search for best treatment practices depending on the patients age, underlying health issues and symptoms.

"We are exited to open those doors and enable those researches and clinician to learn faster," said Lisa Gurry, Chief Operating Officer of Truveta.

De-identified patient data involves patient names being removed from any medical treatment or care activity, allowing Truveta to collect the data without HIPPA concerns.

The system tracks every move doctors and nurses make, and the outcomes of the treatment.

Although the system was built with COVID-19 in mind, the company says it is hoping to expand the machine learning for patients dealing with cancer, diabetes and other rare diseases.

"They would learn the best care pathways across all of the United States," said Gurry. "So they aren't having to learn from their own expertise or what they are seeing in their system, they can learn much more quickly from others and take that learning and apply it in their everyday."

For patients, the system could mean less visits to the hospital, quicker care and lower chances of a wrong diagnosis.

In a released statement, AdventHealth said: “We are excited about the potential of de-identified aggregated data to provide insights that will help researchers find cures. That’s why we have joined Truveta and other innovative health systems across the country to collaborate on the shared vision of saving lives with data.”