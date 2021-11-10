FORT WORTH, Texas — Dubbed “Aggieland North,” Texas A&M on Wednesday announced plans to significantly expand and upgrade its presence on land it already owns in downtown Fort Worth.

The downtown research campus, officials said, will include an innovation center called the Texas A&M System Research and Innovation Center as well as the Education Alliance Building, which would accommodate university courses as well as conferences.

Aggieland is headed to Fort Worth:



Earlier today Texas A&M University System Officials and Fort Worth government and business leaders announced plans to build a new downtown research campus. pic.twitter.com/l5AzGAN0vn — Texas A&M System (@tamusystem) November 10, 2021

The existing downtown law school will get a new building within the campus.

“The A&M System is making a Texas-sized commitment to Fort Worth,” Chancellor John Sharp said. “Welcome to Aggieland North.”

The Texas A&M System already owns four blocks in the area and an announcement concerning the planned development says the City of Fort Worth owns nearby property that could become availalble.

The proposed campus would be located near the Convention Center as well as the Water Gardens. It’s also located near two public transportation stations and two interstate highways, providing easy access to the DFW Metro and surrounding regions.

“The shared vision is to create a hub for collaboration between key Fort Worth industries and top research, education and workforce training assets of the Texas A&M System. The shared goal is to spur business and job growth in one of the nation’s fastest growing cities and throughout North Texas,” a news release states.