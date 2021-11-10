RALEIGH, N.C. — The Crabtree Valley Mall is ready to welcome Santa and holiday shoppers with garlands and ornaments decorating the halls, but some of their employers are staring down an end-of-the-month deadline to hire employees to keep up with holiday demands.

What You Need To Know

Crabtree Valley Mall hosted a career fair to help stores increase their holiday employment

Stores are starting to see the same number of customers as before the pandemic, but they don’t have enough employees

Michelle Stephens is down seven employees necessary for the Black Friday demands and has had to modify the store hours to keep the store open

Seasonal employers are struggling to hire enough employees for the holiday season, just weeks ahead of the biggest shopping event of the year.



The mall held a career fair with the goal of boosting employment for stores as they gear up for Black Friday shoppers.

“Black Friday is our Super Bowl, so you think about a coach and how they practice their plays and they position people, that’s exactly what we do here,” said Michelle Stephens, a store manager at clothing retailer White House Black Market.

Stephens has been in her role for two years, but after seeing a dip in employment during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said that she is getting nervous for the holiday rush.

“I’m not sleeping right now,” Stephens said. “I love the hype, but for us you have to prepare before the customer actually gets here, so I know that the customer is going to be coming, and we’re behind, because we don’t have the people.”

She said the store is starting to see the same number of customers as before the pandemic, but she is down seven employees needed to tackle the high season.

“It is extremely critical,” Stephens said. “There are times where we get product in, and we want it out for the customer to see, and we can’t get it on a hanger or to the floor, because we don’t have the hands.”

Stephens works 12-hour shifts to keep the store running, but because of the hiring shortage she’s had to reduce store hours.

“Hopefully we’ll get to the point where we get people hired, and I’ll be able to sleep,” she said.

