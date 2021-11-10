AVON LAKE, Ohio — Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can now apply for government grants in the city of Avon Lake.

What You Need To Know The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law on March 11



The ARPA dollars will fund Avon Lake's 2021 small business COVID-19 relief grant



The city of Avon Lake will offer help to businesses impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic



Grants will range from $1,000 to a maximum of $2,500

Mimzy's Bakehouse in Avon Lake has struggled to keep its doors open.

"Oh my gosh, having a small business, especially during a pandemic, the lack of available help has been extremely tough," said Monica Webb, co-owner of Mimzy's Bakehouse.

Webb is a Marine veteran. She and her husband, Ron Cornett, opened Mimzy's Bakehouse back in February. The couple says they've been working non-stop because they can't find good help.

"We need to keep on paying our rent so we can stay here for the community. We need to be able to have good quality employees so we can keep on bringing the highest quality products that we can," said Webb.

They say they've also had supply problems.

"We have a shortening, one product that went from $49 to $149 in a matter of two months, and you just can't swallow that. It has to be paid for somehow," said Ron Cornett, Mimzy's co-owner.

To help pay for it, the couple has applied for a $2,500 grant to the city from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city of Avon Lake gets $150,000 from the act to support local businesses.

"They can use the grant for things like rents, paying their mortgage, payroll, utilities and we really just wanted to be something that helps carry the momentum through the end of this year and we opened the applications on Monday and we've already gotten a strong response," said Ted Esborn, a director with Avon Lake economic development.

For now, the waiting game continues.

"We wanna keep our doors open. We wanna be able to get through this, and the only way I believe we can get through this is together," said Webb.