DALLAS — Not one but two Save A Lot grocery stores will undergo a remodel under its new owners, Yellow Banana, LLC. The move comes as Save A Lot continues to transfer corporate-owned stores into the hands of those interested in local ownership.

“We are delighted that Yellow Banana is growing its Save A Lot store count,” said Tim Schroder, Save A Lot’s chief sales and marketing officer in a press release. “Their clear commitment to connecting the business to the local community and appetite for growing the business will ensure Save A Lot continues to serve customers for years to come.”

The two stores in Dallas are located at 3021 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and 2611 South Lancaster Road. Yellow Banana, LLC., a minority-owned holding company, now operates 38 stores under the Save A Lot banner across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville and Dallas metropolitan areas with the recent acquisition of six stores.

Founded in 2021, Yellow Banana mission centers on delivering “essential nutrition to working families at affordable prices.”

“We are excited to deepen our strong relationship with Save A Lot, and to expand our mission of tackling food deserts across the United States, through this extension of Yellow Banana’s operations into the promising Texas and Florida markets,” said Yellow Banana President Ademola Adewale-Sadik in a press release.

Officials say they plan to keep all of the associates at each store while maintaining their current pay rate, health insurance and retirement benefits. When it comes to providing quality service to shoppers, the owners insist “convenience, offer(ing) high-quality products, deliver great value and promote easy-to-shop store experiences” will remain as top priorities. Additionally, under new ownership, customers can expect to see an expansion of each store’s assortment of local and regional products, not to mention new faces through ongoing hiring efforts.

“The Yellow Banana team has great confidence in the Save A Lot brand and format, and we look forward to delivering affordable, high-quality food to working families in the important Southern cities of Dallas and Jacksonville,” said Yellow Banana CEO Joseph Canfield in a press release.

The company has set a target date of 2022 for the remodel to take place. The changes will mirror Save A Lot’s updated brand image. Among the changes will be new décor, upgraded flooring and lighting along with updated produce and meat cases. The revival of these stores in Southern Dallas will aid in the community’s effort to bring fresh food to an area described by residents as underserved.