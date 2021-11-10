Herkimer County has been home to the Remington Arms headquarters for centuries, but now that the company plans to move out of the Mohawk Valley to Georgia, many are wondering how the county will be impacted.

The plans for the new plant in LaGrange, Ga., include a $100 million investment and more than 800 jobs.

The plant in Ilion was auctioned off as part of a bankruptcy proceeding and is now owned by the Roundhill Group. The Herkimer County administrator says he is hopeful the announcement will not affect workers at Ilion.

Officials say about 300 workers manufacture guns at the plant.