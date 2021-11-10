ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While larger retailers and restaurants are struggling to keep employees and attract new staff members, smaller family-owned businesses are facing their own set of struggles from the labor shortage.

What You Need To Know Dozens of Tampa area businesses struggle to staff shops and restaurants so they have profit during the holiday rush



At the Tipsy Mermaid in St. Pete, they are only open five days a week due to a limited number of staff members. They have just four employees between their two shops.

“We’d love to be open until 9 p.m. but right now we only have one or two days we’re open until 7 p.m.,” said co-owner Charrell McLean. They’re closed on Sunday and Monday.

McLean says her customers tell her regularly that they wish she could extend the hours so they can shop on weekends and after work. But more hours would mean more staff members in an extremely competitive labor market.

“There’s so many offers out and about and we don’t have the resources to be able to go to the larger recruitment firms,” she said.

While the shop offers competitive hourly pay and commission, McLean says at this point they can’t offer benefits or full time hours which makes it hard to attract committed employees. She advertises for open positions through social media, signs outside, and word of mouth.

“What a lot of business small and large are grappling with is how much can I get away with adding to my own cost to keep people happy and productive and not just like they’re going to work but developing a career,” explained Alexis Muellner with the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

McLean is not alone as dozens of Tampa area businesses struggle to staff shops and restaurants so they have profit during the holiday rush.