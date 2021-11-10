GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad organization opened its second grocery assistance program in Greensboro, and this one is designed just like a supermarket.

What You Need To Know Guilford County has 24 food deserts, which are neighborhoods where communities don’t have enough healthy food options



The Community Support & Nutrition Program has three locations throughout Guilford County that offer resources in food deserts



The Definition Church location is beside a free medical clinic

The Community Support & Nutrition Program offers nutrition education, health screenings and grocery assistance for communities in food deserts throughout Guilford County. The program runs through One Step Further, an organization that’s offered community services since 1982.

Through the pandemic, volunteers boxed up produce, meat, dairy and pantry staples to give to people in need of assistance through a drive-thru line.

The newest location at Definition Church in Greensboro is set up like a supermarket, so community members can come in and shop how they please.

“It gives them their dignity. It is respectful to what they need, or what their situation is, as well as having the option to choose for their families with fresh produce and frozen meats and dairy items. They’re getting what their family needs, and wants,” said program manager Susan Cox.

The Community Support and Nutrition Program gets food donations from Second Harvest Food Bank, as well as partnerships with local grocery stores like Harris Teeter, Food Lion and Walmart. This allows community members living in food deserts to have healthier food options, and a more culturally-inclusive selection.

Volunteer Judy Jarman says she enjoys making a difference in the community.

“I look forward to Wednesdays and Fridays to help people. There’s such a need,” Jarman said.

Cox has already seen an increase in people seeking out services as the holiday season approaches.

The market is also located right next to a free community clinic. The CSNP market is open Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community members can shop there once a week. For more information, click here.