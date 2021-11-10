BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County has been awarded $9 million for wastewater projects.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday morning that the county would get $9 million as part of three different Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grant programs for wastewater and springs projects.

This funding was provided as part of a larger $481 million award for 103 total wastewater and spring projects across Florida.

The projects awarded will improve water quality in Weeki Wachee Springs and other water bodies around the state, reducing total nitrogen loading by a combined more than 700,000 pounds per year. Hernando County's awarded projects are as follows:

Waste Water Grant Program 2021 (.pdf)

Elgin Boulevard Force Main

The Hut Pumping Station and Force Main

Northcliffe Boulevard Force Main

Septic to Sewer Conversion for District A, Phase 1B

The $481 million awarded was made available through three grant programs administered by DEP - the Wastewater Grant Program, Springs restoration grants and the Small Community Wastewater Grant Program.

The $394 million from the Wastewater Grant Program is for wastewater treatment improvements, including septic to sewer projects and projects to upgrade to advanced waste treatment. The $394 million awarded is from federal funds.

Also, $67 million will go to projects to protect Florida's world-renowned springs including land acquisition/conservation easements and wastewater infrastructure improvements.



And $20 million is for the Small Community Wastewater Grant Program for wastewater facility improvements in Rural Areas of Economic Opportunity and financially disadvantaged communities.