ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney’s theme parks division continues to show signs of recovery from the pandemic as revenue and income improved in the company’s fourth quarter.

​The Burbank, Calif.-based company released its latest earnings report on Wednesday.

In the report, Disney’s Parks, Experience and Products division — which include parks, merchandise and cruise ships — posted $5.5 billion in revenue. That was nearly double the $2.7 billion it generated in the same period in 2020, when its parks were either operating at a limited capacity or closed and cruise sailings were halted.

The division also reported a profit of $640 million, up from a $945 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The boost at the parks was also driven by increased guest spending. In the investors call Wednesday, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said that per capita guest spending at Disney World was up 30% over pre-pandemic levels.

At Disney World, the company launched its 50th anniversary celebration, which included new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and Epcot; a new Ratatouille-themed attraction at Epcot; and the opening of new restaurants.

The resort also launched a new passholder program and unleashed the new Disney Genie and Genie+ services, which, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, have been well-received.

“The response to the service in just its first month has been extremely positive,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in an investors call after the earnings report was released. “The majority of Genie and Genie+ users have said it improved their overall park experience.”

Nearly one-third of Disney World guests upgraded to Genie+, according to Chapek. The add-on, which allows guests to bypass the standby line at select attractions, costs $15 per person per day.

Disney plans to launch Genie and Genie+ at Disneyland “very soon.” Disney Genie+ will cost $20 per person per day at Disneyland.

As the company continues its recovery, Disney officials said they are looking forward to the return of international visitors to domestic parks, which would help improve attendance numbers. On Monday, the U.S. eased its pandemic travel restrictions for international visitors, allowing them to return to tourist destinations like Disney World.

In 2022, Disney plans to debut a number of new attractions and experiences, including the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster at Epcot, and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney World. The first four months for the new interactive, hotel experience are sold out, according to Disney.

The company will also debut Disney Wish, its newest cruise ship, in June. Disney recently resumed sailings for its entire fleet of ships, with health and safety protocols in place.