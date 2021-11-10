President Joe Biden will sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday, the White House announced, in a ceremony that will feature both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, mayors, governors, labor union and business leaders.

Biden waited to sign the legislation because many lawmakers were traveling this week, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, members of congress and a number of cabinet officials who were in Glasgow for the U.N. Climate Change Conference

Once law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — which cleared its final hurdle in the House Friday night — will mark the flow of billions of dollars to states and localities to improve bridges and roads, install electric vehicle charging stations, expand railways, replace lead pipes, expand broadband and make a number of other improvements.

President Biden on Monday will be joined by the bipartisan lawmakers who helped craft the final infrastructure deal, negotiations that concluded in June. The final version passed the Senate in August but was then held up in the House as progressive Democrats pushed for the president’s larger social and climate spending bill to be linked to the infrastructure vote.

At the signing ceremony on Monday, the president will “highlight how he is following through on his commitment to rebuild the middle class,” a White House statement said, including by pointing to the jobs the bill is expected to create.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department will oversee billions of dollars in projects, said Monday he would be at the signing ceremony “with bells on.”

On Saturday, the president called the bill a “once-in-a-generation investment” in America’s infrastructure.

“Well, finally: Infrastructure Week. I’m so happy to say that: Infrastructure Week,” he joked in a speech at the White House the morning after the bill passed. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to suggest that we took a monumental step forward as a nation.”

The bill signing will come days after the president visited the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to highlight the steps his administration is taking to combat supply chain issues, including efforts that would be funded by the infrastructure deal once it becomes law.