Thanks to the ACHIEVE workforce program, which helps adults with special needs find jobs locally, dreams become a reality.

ACHIEVE cares for over 2,000 people across the Southern Tier, like Jimmy Battle.

Battle isn’t your everyday dishwasher. Simply earning a job is something he’s worked at for years.

“I get along with my co-workers and stuff, and I like it here because I get along with everybody," said Battle, a Chat-A-Whyle employee.

Jimmy’s job at Chat-A-Whyle in Apalachin allows him to complete a variety of tasks from taking out the garbage to sweeping the floors.

“And sometimes when waitresses get busy, I help out busing tables,” said Battle.

It’s a source of pride for Jimmy, and so many in this program who are working hard to earn employment.

“It makes me feel good. I get up every morning and go to work,” said Battle.

Jimmy is currently one of the longest tenured employees at the restaurant. He’s even been there longer than the current owners, who say he’s grown significantly over the years.

“Just to see the development over time from the six years that we have been here, not so much in doing his job because he already had such a great work ethic instilled and was able to accomplish all the tasks on a daily basis," said Matt Poch, the restaurant's owner and manager. "But [it's nice] to see Jimmy to evolve socially and be able to do things."