S.U. basketball fans will head to the Dome Tuesday night to watch a regular-season basketball game for the first time since early 2020. The start of a new basketball season also means excitement for an iconic local pizza pub on University Hill.

Orange fans and athletes have been stopping into Varsity Pizza before and after games for 95 years. Tonight will mark the first regular-season game fans can attend in almost two years.

For close to a century, athletes, S.U. band members and spectators alike have visited Varsity from one time or another, or to celebrate a big win. Varsity is filled with historic photos and banners with the names of opposing teams. The banners are "flipped" by tradition when S.U. is victorious.

Last year, fans weren't allowed to attend games, and the owner says having them back won't just be a win for the Orange, but also for business.

"If it's a winning season, everybody wants to eventually get to the Dome. And, I think more and more people are becoming comfortable with the COVID situation. You see it on TV; stadium's filling up. We're going to get there. A winning season is certainly going to help us, too," said Varsity Pizza Co-Owner Jerry Dellas.

The S.U. men's team will play 16 home games in the Dome this season, which includes four this month. The football team also has their final regular-season home game against Pittsburgh on November 27.

S.U. will tip-off against the Lafayette Leopards at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

For fans not heading to the game you can check out the action on the YES Network.