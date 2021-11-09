A federal judge in Texas on Monday ruled that United Airlines’ policy of mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees can proceed.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Pittman, a nominee of former President Donald Trump, wrote in a 15-page ruling that “it is not for the Court to decide if United’s vaccine mandate is bad policy,” rejecting the lawsuit brought by six employees of the airline. "Rather, it is the Court’s role to determine if Plaintiffs carried their burden to obtain a preliminary injunction."

"We’re pleased with the court’s decision today. We know that the best way to keep everyone as safe as we can is for everyone to get vaccinated, as nearly all United employees have chosen to do," the company said in a statement.

United said in September that 97% of its 67,000 U.S. employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pittman last month issued a temporary restraining order barring the airline from placing employees who sought medical or religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate on unpaid leave.

The Chicago-based airline said that the approximately 2,000 employees granted exceptions can apply for "non-customer facing roles."

"We are working to identify non-customer facing roles where accommodated employees can apply and continue working until it is safe for them to their return to their current positions," United said in a statement.