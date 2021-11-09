BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three additional Western New York Starbucks locations, Depew, Sheridan and Bailey and Walden & Anderson, have filed petitions to the National Labor Relations Board to unionize, the Starbucks Workers United Group announced Tuesday.

If approved, they will join three other WNY Starbucks locations, Elmwood Avenue, Camp Road and Genesee Street, who had previously submitted petitions to unionize in August to the National Labor Relations Board. Voting takes place Nov. 10 through Dec. 8.

"It's been so exciting to see this movement to form a union growing so quickly," said Rachel Cohen, a 10-year partner at the Sheridan & Bailey store. "When we see how our partners at the other stores are going to benefit from organizing we realized this made sense for us too. For the first time, we truly feel we have an opportunity to be partners and to have respect in our workplace. Working throughout the pandemic has been very difficult at these stores and this union will finally give us the voice we deserve."

If successful, this would make them the first of 8,000 U.S. Starbucks locations to unionize.

