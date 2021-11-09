NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Tucked away in the Berkshire Emporium on North Adams’ main street is the Crafters Connection, a new collaboration between Berkshire Helping Hands and local artisans.

"Twenty percent will go to Berkshire Helping Hands to aid our vulnerable populations," said Marilyn Honig, founder and president of Berkshire Helping hands. "And it also helps our local business people and it just encourages people to buy local."

About 20 vendors are featured at the shop, and for many of them, this is the first time they’ve had their works in a physical store.

"This is probably a dream come true," said Alicia Giorgi of Alicia’s Crafting Chaos. "I never thought I’d be in a store, let alone have some of my items in a storefront. I almost cried when I was asked, I had to double check with Marilyn to make sure this was a real thing."

"To have this opportunity to put my stuff in a public place of its own, where I’m not having to lug bins of stuff to craft fairs, vendor fairs or whatever," said Nicole Wylde of Wylde Things. "This is a wonderful opportunity."

The new store comes at a time when nationwide supply chain issues are causing long waits for many products ordered online. Many of the crafters say now is the perfect time to shop local.

"You’re getting something that you cannot buy in a chain store," said Wylde. "You’re getting a personal touch item. And supporting local, the money stays in the community."

The timing is good for Berkshire Helping Hands as well. The nonprofit provides resources and assistance for vulnerable populations, and the colder winter months are when they need funding the most.

"The needs really ramp up at this time of year," said Honig. "The fall and winter are really tough on the homeless and other populations. They really need some extra help, so this comes at a great time."