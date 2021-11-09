With the desire to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us has come a shift in the job market, with many people putting old jobs in the rear view and eyeing some more hands-on opportunities.

The search for skilled employees continues and that's hundreds of thousands of companies from the Empire State to across the nation in an age where manufacturing is becoming stable and more appealing again.

On track for one of the positions is James Mark.

"I'm going to school for electrical technology. Hopefully after the spring, I'm going to get my two-year degree," he said.

The Auburn 19-year-old is looking to graduate early with in-demand skills thanks to the P-TECH program, available at different schools and districts across the region.

"Their goal is to help students go into college during high school. Try to get them ready, job ready, after graduation," Mark explained. "They sold me with free college."

Along with noted benefits, internships, professional work experience and a level of support from freshman year to that "14th grade," the P-TECH program gives many a new lease on life.

"The program itself has taught me a lot of social skills that I would never adopted by myself. I would have been a shy kid just coming here and not knowing what to do. If it wasn't for this, I probably would not be in college at all. I came from a low-income household. I've constantly moved from house to house," said Mark. "It's a huge advantage knowing these skills because once you learn something, they can't take that away from you."

That's where the Manufacturing Association of Central New York, (MACNY) comes in and helps to connect students and mentors or companies, said workforce development specialist Taylor Hodge.

"With partners for education and business and the work we're doing with the P-TECH programs and in schools in a given year, we engage 100-plus businesses," she said.

That's helping hundreds of students who are preparing themselves to be in a skilled workforce where things like good pay, benefits and job security have made a comeback of late.

"We work, too, and we have an apprenticeship program, but on my side, we really work to engage schools in programs such as P-TECH programs," Hodge added. "And all of the great companies across Central New York and creating opportunities to build awareness about the great career opportunities within manufacturing."

That helps guys like Greg Hilton, who manages maintenance and engineering at the Huhtamaki plant up in Fulton.

"When they've come through the P-TECH program, we're a CTE program like that," he said. "And had some work experience here as an intern or as a summer help type employee, they've got a chance to see if it's really what they want to do for a career and then they can make a decision at that point."

Some don't stick to it, but have a solid base for making a living while they pursue other ventures. Mark thinks he'll be using every opportunity he's had along the way to the fullest.

"Sometimes it's fun. Sometimes it can be frustrating, but that's all part of the learning experience," Mark said. "I feel like I'm very equipped with what I need to do. There's still a lot to learn as for being an adult and everything."