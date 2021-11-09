Onondaga County is working to help restaurants impacted by the pandemic with a second round of a popular voucher program that doubles your money.

The 'Keeping It Local' initiative is back, and this time it's offering $400,000 worth of vouchers to different places around the area. You can begin buying those vouchers Thursday. There is a limit of four vouchers per email.

The program was first introduced in April with funding set aside in the 2021 county budget. With it, you can purchase gift cards to the participating restaurant of your choice, and the county will match the amount.

Before the vouchers go on sale, county executive Ryan McMahon is reminding residents to support restaurants here in the community.

"It'll take years for some of these businesses to make up the losses in 2020, so we need to continue to do our part to stimulate the local economy and to continue to make smart investments to drive more and more people here into our downtown and restaurants throughout Onondaga County," said McMahon.

If you're someone who doesn't have access to a computer or if you're not quite sure how it works, an additional $75,000 worth of vouchers will be available on Friday by calling 211. The line will be open starting at 10 a.m. with a four-voucher maximum.

If you do not have an email address, the vouchers will be sent to you through the mail.