After months of speculation about his political future, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that he will not run for U.S. Senate in 2022, dealing a blow to Republicans hoping to retake the chamber in the midterm election.

Sununu was reportedly a top pick of many senior Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to challenge incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., in next year's race.

"He’d be a great candidate," McConnell said of Sununu to POLITICO, while Scott told the outlet that "if he runs, we’ll win."

"My responsibility is not to the gridlock and politics of Washington, it is to the citizens of New Hampshire," Sununu said at a press conference Tuesday. "I'd rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than just slow down and end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results."

"That's why I'm going to run for a fourth term," Sununu announced. "And I'd be honored if the people in New Hampshire would elect me again as their governor."

