CINCINNATI — Mother-daughter duo Tayler Warmack and Marne Kappes get a thrill out of bringing new life to forgotten furniture most people throw away.

Warmack is new to this whole furniture remodeling thing.

“I knew nothing," Warmack said. "I didn’t even know that there were different sandpapers. I thought all sandpaper was the same.”

But soon, she found a love in re-purposing something that may seem ruined to others.

“A lot of times, the pieces that I do have scratches or they’ll have dings and the finish is rubbed off and people just don’t enjoy it anymore," Warmack said. "So I get to completely strip it down and give it a new life that it’ll last forever.”

That’s why she started Thornton & Hunt, a mix of the two’s middle names and a side business that brings life to damaged and flawed pieces of furniture.

“It just makes people happy seeing something that is maybe so beat up and now all of a sudden it’s back to where it’s supposed to be," she said.

Warmack doesn’t do it alone.

Kappes, her mom, helps with some of the creative aspects like paint and wallpaper.

Kappes said she enjoyed collecting old furniture when her daughter was young and now they can share the passion together.

“It is something that she and I share our creative input," Kappes said. "She can go one way and I’ll go 'Oh, I didn’t think of that.'”

Kappes said they both enjoy the thrill of making something from seemingly nothing, all while keeping old furniture out of the landfill.

“We love to take something that was forgotten and make it something brand new," Kappes said. "That’s really fun.”

And just a few months in, the mother-daughter duo can’t believe the furniture transformations they’ve made so far. And the attention they’re getting.

“People will reach out as they see me working on a piece, which actually makes me really happy because that means they can see potential in the piece," Warmack said.

But for now, they’ll continue to sand away at their growing project list.