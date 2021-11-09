Maine will put $20 million of its federal coronavirus aid toward a new grant program for farmers and food processors to upgrade aging infrastructure and expand their operations.

The state says in a press release that farms and food producers surveyed during the pandemic said they needed more investment in “storage, processing, and packaging capacity.”

Hannah Carter, who heads the University of Maine cooperative extension, said in the release that the new Agricultural Infrastructure Investment Program grants will help the state’s agricultural sector grow sustainably.

“By strengthening the local food economy, Maine’s rural communities and their citizens will have increased economic opportunities, more reliable access to affordable healthy food, and can help combat climate change by reducing food transportation emissions and protecting working lands,” Carter said.

The release says preliminary results from a new assessment by the state and UMaine found that “investments in additional processing infrastructure could result in an estimated 1,367 Maine jobs, $321 million in annual statewide sales revenue, and $62 million in labor income per year.”

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will open the grant program for applications next month. They say the money will be available in small and large amounts with no required match or minimum.

Eligible projects include building construction and upgrades, utility improvements, new equipment or facilities for food growing, processing, packaging, handling and manufacturing, new technology to help food businesses with capacity and resilience, and technical assistance for market research or to plan future projects.

Producers from the blueberry, dairy and meat sectors applauded the program, saying it will help them process and produce more local, sustainable and value-added food products.

“This investment is an investment in our farms, the economic engines that are the backbone of our rural communities, and an investment into the future of our agriculture economy,” Annie Watson of Maine Organic Milk said. “It gives us all hope for a more resilient food system for Maine.”