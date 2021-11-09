Former Cleveland Cavaliers star player Baron Davis has traded his basketball skills for a successful career in business. Davis has joined the sixth season of "Small Business Revolution," helping aspiring entrepreneurs pursue their dreams.

Along with co-host, Amanda Brinkman, Davis will provide business tools and advice to business owners. The show's newest episodes apply lessons learned over the last five seasons to six Black-owned small businesses in communities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn.

Davis is the founder of several companies, including Business Inside the Game (B.I.G.), a management services organization that focuses on Black and minority founders. The organization's mission is to close the wealth gap while creating the next generation of leaders. The former NBA All-Star turned entrepreneur was an early investor in Vitaminwater and Thrive Market, which he helped launch.

Brinkman created, executive produces, and stars in the Small Business Revolution series. She has a wealth of career experience in marketing, advertising, brand management and interactive content. She also serves in many nonprofit roles, including vice chairman of the Children's Cancer Research Fund Board of Directors and a member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation Board.

Davis and Brinkman joined Spectrum News 1 to talk about goals of the latest "Small Business Revolution" season.