COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will offer free admission to military personnel — past and present — on Veterans Day.

What You Need To Know Military veterans and their family get free admission to the Columbus Zoo on Veterans Day



Active duty military members will need to show their military ID



Veterans will need to present proof of service for free entry



For more information, click here

Family members of members of the Army Reserve, National Guard and retired or active military personnel will also get in free on Thursday, Nov. 11.

🦅Reminder: In celebration of Veterans Day, the Columbus Zoo is offering free Zoo admission to all who are serving and have served our great nation, including their immediate family, on Thursday, November 11. Please visit our website for more information: https://t.co/DtLYUoUQx7. pic.twitter.com/wYI8RghHCn — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) November 9, 2021

Zoo officials said the free day is meant to "honor our veterans and the sacrifices made to serve our country."

Active duty military members will need to show their military ID and veterans will need to present proof of service for free entry to the zoo, zoo officials said on their website.

The zoo defines immediate family members as active or non-active military personnel, spouse or domestic partner and any children living in the household.

The offer is only available at the zoo entrance.