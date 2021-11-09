The City Council confirmed Tuesday it is looking to force food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash to cover the costs of accidents involving their workers.

The proposal would require the apps to cover a delivery worker's out-of-pocket costs over medical care and property damage.

New York would be the first city to pass such a bill if it is approved.

Under current laws, a delivery worker is responsible for paying their own accident-related costs while on the job.

The bill has been submitted and will be officially introduced at a City Council meeting Wednesday, according to Councilman Francisco Moya’s office.

When asked about the new bill, DoorDash issued a statement saying it already offers accident insurance to its delivery workers and is always working to improve conditions for its employees.

