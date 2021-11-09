DURHAM, N.C — Dozens of breweries across the East Coast are competing to make the best beer out of local produce, and a few of those breweries are in the Triangle.

What You Need To Know Breweries across the East Coast are competing in a brewery competition



The competition raises awareness of food waste by taking unwanted produce and making it into beer



The winner will receive fresh produce to make beer with through December

Durty Bull Brewing Company entered the competition to raise awareness for Hungry Harvest.

The organization helps prevent food waste across the country. Ryan Bennett and his team decided to use watermelon and lime for their new beer.

“We were nervous. This is the first time we’ve put watermelon in a beer. I think it's working out pretty well though” Bennett said.

Hungry Harvest donated about 600 pounds of watermelons to Durty Bull, and thousands of pounds of produce to other breweries.

“I don't think we considered what were getting ourselves into. But should make for a great beer”

The competition ended November 8. The winner will receive fresh produce ingredients from Hungry Harvest through December.