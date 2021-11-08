ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The anxious wait is on for snowbirds to arrive in Florida towns that rely on the business bump for several months in the winter.

In places like Zephyrhills, the local population almost doubles, up to 85,000-90,000 during what is known as "snow bird season" that runs from November through April.

During the pandemic, most snowbirds decided not to travel or couldn't because of border restrictions.

Today, the Biden Administration is lifting restrictions on the Canadian border, which is expected to send thousands packing for the U-S in the coming weeks.

"We can't wait," Wendy Nguyen with Dice's Ice Cream Parlour said. "We look for them everyday. To see all the new people coming in and everybody getting to see us again, and we get to see them."

Dice's Ice Cream in Zephyrhills says it has seen a loss of up to 30% of it's businesses since the Pandemic began, with a big portion of the losses due to snowbirds not traveling to Florida last winter.

For those snowbirds returning, many say they will arrive in Florida earlier than usual.

Normally the travel rush from northern states and Canada begins in early December.

This year, it could start before Thanksgiving.​