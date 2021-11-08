GASTONIA, N.C. — Four days before her Sept. 11 wedding date, Damaris Tapia's parents, Maria and Pablo Tapia, were taken to the hospital with COVID-19.

Damaris Tapia had to take weeks of leave at her job as a nurse to take care of them, and the wedding was canceled.

“I thought I was going to lose both of them, you know? But we prayed a lot, and I did everything I could to keep them with me because I need them for my special day,” Tapia said.

It took three weeks before her parents could begin to take care of themselves. During that time, Tapia tried to reschedule her wedding with the same venue, but her contract stated there would be no refunds for cancellations for any cause.

“It took me a while to say 'You know what? Money is money. It's fine.' But you know $3,000 is $3,000. You don't get that these days very easily,” Tapia said.

Tapia and her fiance had considered getting wedding insurance, which can reimburse you for deposits, catering costs and several other items in the event of a cancellation or postponement, but decided against it.

“Later on, I realized maybe I should have gotten that. But it was only a month before the wedding date, and I was like ‘well, it's only a month away. I don’t know if it's necessary now,’” Tapia said.

Tapia is urging couples to at least consider wedding insurance if they are still planning their big day.

“Because you just never know what can happen,” Tapia added.

She is trying to find another venue and hopes to still get married this year. However, she still doesn't know how she will pay for any new deposits or costs for the future wedding date.