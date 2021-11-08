CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year's Thanksgiving feast could mean famine for your wallet. From September 2020 to September 2021 prices increased on all food items, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

The largest price increase was in meats, poultry, fish and eggs, but there were also price increases in fruits and vegetables, as well as bread and cereals.

What You Need To Know

From September 2020 to September 2021 prices increased on all food items, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor and Statistics

The largest price increase was in meats, poultry, fish and eggs, but there were also price increases in fruits and vegetables, as well as bread and cereals

Tommy Barbee, of Barbee Farms in Concord, said the higher cost for labor and transportation will trickle down to consumers

Barbee Farms has been operating in Concord for five generations. Tommy Barbee said this year the farm's labor and transportation costs have been the highest he's ever seen and prices are up on almost everything needed to run the farm.

“Between price increases and supply chain issues, we have to stay well ahead of seasonal needs. We’re [already] unloading strawberry packing materials for next spring,” Barbee said.

Barbee said everyone is fighting for the same supplies and trying to keep up with the demand from farmers markets and grocery stores.

“Those prices have to be passed along to consumers, or we’re out of business, and people quit eating,” Barbee added.

If you have an item you absolutely need for your Thanksgiving celebrations, start looking as soon as you can.