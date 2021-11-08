MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is looking to hire dozens of Operations Driver-Workers (ODWs)

They are the people who perform essential services like trash collection, leaf pick up, and street sweeping. ODWs also help with plow operations in the winter.

You need a Commercial Drivers License when you start, but DPW provides the rest of the training. It comes as the department faces a shortage of staff which has made things difficult, it is all the more reason they are looking to attract more employees.

Carl Chopp is a Sanitation Area Manager for DPW. He said he wants to hire employees who want to better their city.

“I really look for individuals who want to service the community, and help make Milwaukee the best it can be,” said Chopp.

The City of Milwaukee just recently approved a pay increase for ODW positions to $22.13 per hour. To learn more about jobs available with DPW, you can visit milwaukee.gov/jobs.