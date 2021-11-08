President Joe Biden is set to welcome the 2021 NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, to the White House on Monday, rekindling a tradition that was temporarily halted during the previous administration.

The Bucks are the first NBA team to visit the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers visited at the end of the Obama administration in 2016.

No NBA or WNBA team visited the White House during former President Donald Trump’s four years in office. Many players and coaches in the NBA, including stars LeBron James, Steph Curry, coaches Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr, were outspoken critics of the Republican president, while WNBA stars and coaches were widely praised for their social justice activism, including their widespread support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The WNBA’s Seattle Storm visited the White House in August to celebrate their 2020 championship.

“We're very excited, very appreciative of the invite,” the team's coach Mike Budenholzer said on Saturday. “We know it's an honor and special, and we're looking forward to visiting the White House.”

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo posted a video to his Instagram page, captioned “practicing our introductions,” in reference to meeting the president.

“Mr. President! How you doing, Mr. President?" said Antetokounmpo, also known as the "Greek Freak," in the video. "Thank you for having us in Washington, D.C."

“We are excited and honored for the privilege of being invited to The White House,” Bucks Peter Feigin said in a statement. “Winning the NBA Championship was an incredible experience for our organization, the city, the state and Bucks fans throughout the world. We are grateful for the opportunity to meet President Biden and to be recognized for our achievement.”

The Bucks, coming off a loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday, won the 2021 NBA title in July after beating the Phoenix Suns in six games.

After their White House visit Monday, Milwaukee will travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers Tuesday.