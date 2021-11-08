The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol announced Monday that it has issued subpoenas to six allies of former President Donald Trump, including former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller and Bill Stepien, manager of the former president's unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign.

In all, the panel "issued subpoenas to six individuals involved in efforts to promote false claims of election fraud or overturn the results of the 2020 election."

"In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President’s closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, wrote in a statement. "The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all."

"The Select Committee expects all witnesses to cooperate with our investigation as we work to get answers for the American people, recommend changes to our laws that will strengthen our democracy, and help ensure nothing like January 6th ever happens again," Thompson added.

Flynn, the panel says, "reportedly attended a December 18th, 2020 meeting in the Oval Office during which participants discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the false message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud."

The panel also cited Flynn's appearance on conservative television outlet Newsmax the day prior, "during which he talked about seizing voting machines, foreign influence in the election, and the purported precedent for deploying military troops and declaring martial law to 'rerun' the election."

Among those receiving subpoenas are former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik and conservative attorney John Eastman, a former professor at Chapman University School of Law who spoke at the rally on the Ellipse prior to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a memo obtained by CNN and the Washington Post, Eastman laid out a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to subvert the democratic process and overturn the results of the election. The memo was first obtained by the Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, who authored the book "Peril."

Eastman, according to the Jan. 6 panel, is also "reported to have participated in a briefing for nearly 300 state legislators regarding purported election fraud, during which he told the group that it was 'the duty of the[] legislatures to fix this, this egregious conduct, and make sure that we’re not putting in the White House some guy that didn’t get elected.'"

Kerik, on the other hand, reportedly participated in a meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, the day before the deadly riot, centered around conceiving efforts to overturn the election results, according to the panel.

The committee also said that Kerik, a longtime ally of Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, worked with the former NYC mayor "to investigate allegations of voter fraud and promote baseless litigation and 'Stop the Steal' efforts" and "reportedly paid for rooms and suites in Washington, D.C. hotels that served as election-related command centers."

The panel also subpoenaed Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to Trump’s 2020 campaign, who "reportedly participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the November 2020 election and to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election."

The committee cited a "publicly available" voicemail McCallum reportedly left for a Michigan state representative, during which she "wanted to know whether the Trump campaign could 'count on' the representative and said that the individual had the authority to appoint an alternate slate of electors based on purported evidence of widespread election fraud."

