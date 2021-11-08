ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday will be a big day at Orlando International Airport and an even bigger day for international travel.

Fully-vaccinated international travelers are now allowed to fly back into the United States.

What You Need To Know International travel returns to US Monday



Travel restrictions are easing after more than a year and a half of the ban





PREVIOUS STORY: Orlando businesses ready for return of international travelers



Orlando International Airport

First started by the Trump administration and later expanded by the Biden administration, this ban on visitors from more than 30 countries is lifting after 19 months.

International visitors must show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure to the U.S.

If you're under 18, you don't need to be vaccinated, but do still need that negative test.

British aviation leaders have felt the strain.

"We keep outling the economic impact of staying closed and the human impact. So, there is a lot of people who haven't been able to visit family in the U.S. They haven't been able to reunite. You know both countries have huge amounts of foreign direct investment going both ways," British Airways CEO Sean Doyle said.

MCO airport officials tell us the first inbound flight to Orlando arrives just after 3 p.m Monday. ​It's Virgin Atlantic from Manchester, United Kingdom.

Face masks are still required as part of federal law.