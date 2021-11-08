Randal Quarles, a governor at the Federal Reserve, tendered his resignation to President Joe Biden on Monday, allowing the Democratic president the opportunity to reshape the organization's leadership.

Federal Reserve governor Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will leave his post at the end of the month



"I intend to resign my position as a governor of the Federal Reserve during or around the last week of December of this year," Quarles wrote in his resignation letter to Biden. "It has been a great privilege to work with my colleagues on the Board, throughout the Federal Reserve System, and among the global central banking and regulatory community."

Quarles, who held several financial positions under former President George W. Bush, was nominated in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump to serve as Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve for supervision. His term in that role expired in October, but he remained a governor of the Fed – a term set to last until 2032. His resignation was not unexpected, as his term as chairman of the Financial Stability Board was also set to expire next month.

President Biden will now have an opportunity to reshape the Fed's leadership, as there was already one open spot on the board piror to Quarles' resignation – and Vice Chair Richard Clarida's term expires in January.

There's also the matter of whether or not Biden will offer Fed Chair Jerome Powell another term. Biden has declined to say yet whether or not he will do so, but last week said the decision will come "fairly quickly."

“I’ve been meeting with my economic advisers on what the best choices are,” the president told reporters in Glasgow. “We’ve got a lot of good choices, but I’m not going to speculate now.”

