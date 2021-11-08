Drones are being used for numerous purposes and in ways like never before. One of the more popular uses for drones today involves photography and videography as companies position themselves into the future.

Aiden McGuire is the founder of Aiden Media and is FAA licensed, flying his drones since 2015. A typical area he does a lot of his work is in downtown Syracuse.

He said last year he began seeing a surge in business when it came to companies looking for drone photos and videos. He's done work locally and across the state and said many of his clients want to use pictures and videos to spruce up their websites and give them an edge on social media.

He said the drones can offer companies a whole realm of opportunities. That's why it's no surprise that many have reached out to him to give their companies a boost.

"They're researching brands online. They're engaging with brands through social media. They're really leading for a demand for better content overall and it really has led to a significant need for brands to invest in elevating their image from above through drone photography and videography," said McGuire.

McGuire's work has been used for everything from commercials and calendars to wall decor and promotional videos. Drones have been also popular sources for videos for weddings and special events such as outdoor conferences and celebrations.

Aiden said he strongly believes we're going to see drones used for many more things in the future. That includes the delivery of mail and other important products and services.