PORTLAND — The longtime owners of the 200-year-old Custom House Wharf in Portland, Maine, say they have found a buyer, who doesn't want to be named until closing has been concluded.

That is tentatively scheduled to take place on Jan. 1, the Portland Press Herald reported on Friday.

Kenneth McGowan's family's company has owned the wharf since it was built, which he believes was before 1807.

McGowan told the newspaper the property has been listed for sale for four years. He declined to disclose the sale price.

The wharf was listed for $11 million on the New England Commercial Property Exchange. It includes 1.5 acres of waterfront property, more than 100,000 square feet of rentable space, 3,700 feet of dock space and the potential to develop a parking lot on site, the newspaper reported.

He told the newspaper that it was time to sell the property.

"I’m the end of the family line pretty much and my kids aren’t interested,” McGowan said. “You reach the point where it’s time for another generation to take over.”

Businesses currently occupying the wharf include the Harbor Fish Market, Boone’s Family Restaurant, The Porthole, Gilbert’s Chowder House, Sea Bags, Custom House Seafood and Coastal Bait. It also has dock space for lobster boats and a charter boat.