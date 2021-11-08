CLEARWATER, Fla. — Winter the Dolphin, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium star attraction and subject of a movie series, has been ailing.

Aquarium officials announced Sunday the mammal may be suffering from a gastrointestinal infection.

Officials said they noticed last week Winter wasn’t acting like her normal self and was not eating.

The aquarium’s care team took blood samples and has been monitoring her.

The aquarium has cared for Winter since she was rescued from a crab trap line and lost her tail in 2005. Her story inspired two movies shot in Pinellas County.

“While we are keeping a close watch on Winter she will be in our center pool, which has no underwater viewing windows,” Clearwater Marine Aquarium officials said in a release. “This pool was built specifically to allow easy access to animals under observation by our Animal Care staff. At this time, visitors may be able to view her from above water at our third floor Dolphin Terrace.”