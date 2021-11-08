CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaving the house without a mask could be a reality for Mecklenburg County as soon as next week. That puts Brittany Cranford, who’s participating in the Southern Christmas Show, in the holiday spirit.

The show starts Thursday at The Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte.

“I’ve manned it for probably the last three or four years, so it’s kind of like my little baby," she said.

Cranford works for Julie’s Boutique. They depend on shows like this.

“We are able to generate a lot more income obviously with these shows,” she said.

Last year’s show was canceled due to COVID-19. Between the cancellation and closing one of their boutiques in Chapel Hill, the store took a pretty big financial hit.

“We do dozens of these shows every year throughout the country. So, we lost hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Cranford said.

That loss isn’t stopping her. She hit the ground running Monday. Optimistic because COVID-19 numbers are getting lower and lower in Mecklenburg County, bringing the county closer to lifting its mask mandate.

“I feel like more people will come if that’s lifted. I think that also, because it will be under that 5%, people will start feeling a little more safe as well,” Cranford said.

Last week county commissioners voted to lift the mask mandate once the average weekly positivity rate for COVID-19 falls below 5%. The latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday shows Mecklenburg’s 7-day average is 5.17%.

Whether the mandate drops before the Southern Christmas Show starts on Thursday or not, Cranford is excited to see people she hasn’t seen since 2019.

“There are people I literally will only see one time a year. So, I’m excited to see my returning customers,” she said.

The mandate will drop when two things happen:

When the positivity rate stays below 5% for seven consecutive days

Ten days after public notice is given

So, the earliest you can go mask-free in Mecklenburg County is next Wednesday November 17.