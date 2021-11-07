DALLAS — As the borders reopen for non-essential travel Monday, a flood of fully-vaccinated people eager to get some holiday shopping done in the states is expected. This influx of shopping is adding to an already stressed out supply chain dependent on truck drivers to get products shipped in a timely manner.

What You Need To Know The international bridges will reopen for people looking to do “non-essential travel” in the United States Monday Holiday shopping could be threatened by shortage of truck drivers



Given that the supply chain is dependent upon truck drivers to deliver products, with the decrease in drivers — shipping may be delayed



Elite Trade Academy's founder Austin Carter says more women and younger people are needed as truck drivers

"If there were more drivers out on the road right now to be able to handle the supply and demand, there would be less containers at the shipyards, at the ports right now as we speak,” said Elite Trade Academy founder Austin Carter.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the international bridges will reopen for people looking to do “non-essential travel” in the United States. This means while people coming in to shop will boost revenue for businesses, it could exacerbate shortages.

"There is a serious concern in that,” Carter said. "The borders were closed down, obviously due to the pandemic and those regulations. So, with more people coming in and more wanting to spend closer to the holidays, there will be even more lack of a shortage of products. And what that means is that when you have a lack of shortage of products, the demand goes up. But due to the shortage of truck drivers already as we currently sit, there's going to be a lot of wait times, a lot of people having to wait on orders even after the holidays."

Carter founded a trucking academy to ensure more drivers find work. They’re especially needed ahead of the holidays.

"If you look at Old Navy, just an example. Due to the holidays, they have a lot of demand with their products right now with their clothing. And truck drivers really make up a big part of that simply because if these stores don't get what they need, especially with the high demand right now, a lot of people are going to be missing out. A lot of kids are not gonna have sweaters. So, this is something that we're really passionate about. And to really make a change, we need to get more truck drivers on the road."

It’s no secret your holiday shopping needs to start earlier this year. Carter said because there’s about 80,000 drivers short of what’s needed this year, goods may not make it to the shelves or into the hands of shoppers in a timely manner.

"Truck drivers are a real key component, especially with the demand. Simply because if you look around you right now, at any given time, everything you see was transported on a truck,” Carter said. "Look at what the holiday brings. It brings a high demand of supply that’s needed right now. So, the reason why you need to start shopping now and get it done early is because there's a lot of wait time for the products needing to be filled. So, if you're looking to shop right now, looking to get those Christmas gifts for children and for your family, you better do it now because there's not a lot of transport being done because of the shortage of drivers.”

The shortage of drivers was made worse by the pandemic, as many truckers parked their rigs for the last time and gave up the career. Carter said now is the time to get into the trucking game. He and his fiancé Sierra Nicole are working to reverse that great resignation, ensuring more drivers know to take advantage of this high demand for work before February when CDL requirements will change.

"The average age of a truck driver is 55-years-old right now. So, not a lot of younger generation are coming to fill that void. And with that being said, the trucking industry is dominated by males. So, another key component [or] reason that a lot of people are not touching on is that there's not enough women to also get into the industry. Women make up about 40% of the American workforce, but only 7% to 10% in the trucking industry. So, those are just a couple of reasons why we see a massive shortage right now and at Elite Trade Academy, that's something that we're really passionate about to really change that narrative,” Carter said. “The starting salary of the average truck driver is anywhere between 40 to $50,000 within the first year. Now, if you think about income, that's pretty good when it only takes you about four weeks to obtain your license. So, this is a great opportunity. It's not as physical. With proper training, you can learn how to do this safely and securely. So, this is a great opportunity for anyone, especially women to get into the industry."

He said there is a high demand right now for people wanting to get their truck driver commercial driver’s license because companies are paying anywhere from 10% to 30% more in wages. Carter fully believes trucking isn’t just a job, it’s a lifestyle.

"It's a whole lifestyle change to where you have to adapt to being on the road. You have to adapt to be able to control a truck and trailer with a total gross of 80 tons. So, it's a sense of pride and a sense of fulfillment when I know that I'm out there able to service my fellow people in general to be able to get the daily essentials,” Carter said. “Right now is the time to get into it. And it's time to really take a sense of pride with being a truck driver. Being able to service your fellow Americans, hey, that's enough for me alone. So, it's a perfect time.

If you’d like to invest in Elite Trade Academy’s mission of getting more drivers on the roads, Carter said you can do so on WeFunder here.