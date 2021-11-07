KENTUCKY — After months of negotiations, the House voted to pass the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill late Friday night, sending the measure to President Joe Biden’s desk as he's expected to sign it into law this week.

The bill includes $550 of new investments, also repurposing unused COVID-19 relief funds, over the next five years for infrastructure improvements and job creation reaching every corner of the nation.

Once Biden signs the bill into law, Kentucky is set to see over $5 billion for infrastructure projects, including $4.6 billion for road and bridge repairs.

The Commonwealth will also see at least $100 million to expand broadband access through the state.

“This bipartisan legislation will provide billions of dollars here in Kentucky with funding going toward bridges, rural roads, public transportation and our electric vehicle charging network,” Gov. Andy Beshear said on Twitter Saturday. "This is what we’re supposed to do - come together to do the right things for the people of Kentucky."

Biden hailed the passage of the bill as a “once-in-a-generation” investment that will create jobs, improve public works, and help restore America’s competitive edge.

This bill is “for all of you at home, who feel left behind and forgotten,” Biden said Saturday. “There will be jobs in every part of the country: Red states, blue states, cities, small towns, rural communities, tribal communities.”

“This is a blue collar blueprint to rebuild America, and it's long overdue," he said, noting that "the vast majority of the thousands of jobs created don't require a college degree."

The House passed the bill 228-206, with 13 Republicans supporting the bill – and six progressive Democrats voting against it.

The bill’s passage was a much-needed victory for Biden and Democrats, amid a recent string of relatively low approval polls for the president and the party’s losses in some of Tuesday’s off-cycle elections.

Biden pledged to sign the bill "soon," planning to host the lawmakers of both parties who made the bill possible for a signing ceremony.

"Vice President Harris and I look forward to having a formal signing ceremony for this bipartisan infrastructure soon," Biden said. "I'm not doing it this weekend because I want people who work so hard, Democrats and Republicans, to be here."