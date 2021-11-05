ELYRIA, Ohio — A northeast Ohio beer brewing company is making a special brew to raise funds for a local marching band.

Tim O’Neill has fond memories of playing percussion for the North Ridgeville High School marching band.

“It was probably one of the better times in high school to me,” said O’Neill, the owner and head brewer.

He played in the marching band from 2007-2011 and made a number of friends.

“It was such a good community, really, I think a lot, most, every friend I had in high school was probably in marching band," he said. "It was such a welcoming great activity to be a part of."

O’Neill is now the owner and head brewer at "Unplugged Brewing company in Elyria. So when he was approached by the school’s marching band boosters to help out with a fundraiser, the group came up with a tasty idea, a collaboration German Kolsch beer they call “We’re with the Band.”

All the proceeds from the draft and can sales will go toward providing the marching band with fresh uniforms and gear.

“I’m sure the kids these days are looking for maybe a little more modern outfit, maybe a little slicker some modern style,” O’Neill said.

The “We’re with the Band” beer is almost sold out but if the marching band needs anything else, O’Neill will brew up another batch for his old school.