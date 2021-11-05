Drugmaker Pfizer announced Friday that its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90%.

“Today’s news is a real game-changer in the global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic," Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla wrote in a statement. "These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations."

"Given the continued global impact of COVID-19, we have remained laser-focused on the science and fulfilling our responsibility to help healthcare systems and institutions around the world while ensuring equitable and broad access to people everywhere," he added.

The data has not yet been peer reviewed, but Pfizer will submit results for review and publication. The company said that an independent board of experts monitoring the trial recommended that it be stopped early because it proved so effective; the practice is standard procedure when interim results show such a clear benefit.

Pfizer says it will seek regulatory review from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and international regulators as soon as possible.

The news comes one day after regulators in the United Kingdom granted conditional approval to a similar oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment from Merck. The FDA is convening a meeting of its advisers to discuss the pill in late November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.