CINCINNATI — After her son was diagnosed with several severe food allergies, one mom decided she would start baking allergy-safe goodies herself, which then became a full-blown business.

​​​Lenny Delestienne loves to play. The 3-year-old, along with his older brother and mom like spending time playing together.

But for Lenny, life hasn’t been so easy. He was diagnosed with eosinophilic esophagitis when he was almost one. The diagnosis is rare; only about one in 2,000 people have it, but for Lenny, it meant he had many severe food allergies.

“No eggs, no dairy, no gluten, no soy," his mom April Delestienne said.

It was tough to find things that were safe for Lenny to eat.

“You can find a gluten-free pizza crust but you often cannot find a gluten-free pizza crust without egg," April said.

And of course, the 3-year-old loves sweets.

“Lenny definitely has a sweet tooth," April said.

Which is why his mom decided to try baking things herself.

“Everything I made at the beginning was horrible," April said. "It was terrible. I mean, I threw a lot away.”

But with each new batch, it got better.

“Once I finally started figuring things out, it was like OK now I kind of know how this is working without using your typical eggs and milk and butter," she said. "Everything you would typically bake with.”

And now, she’s turned it into a full-on business, baking each baked good from her kitchen at home. Freedom Bakery allows April and other moms to know that the food their kids eat is allergy safe.

“I love being able to hand something to Lenny and know that it’s safe for him to eat," she said. "It doesn’t have any of the things that he can’t have.”

And the treats are Lenny approved.

April's baked goods can be bought online at freedombakery513.com as well as through Market Wagon.